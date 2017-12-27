WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – More than $640 million is still up for grabs in the nation’s two biggest lotteries.

The drawing for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot currently sits at $337 million. The cash option is $210.4 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $306 million. The cash option is now $191 million.

There was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 20, 38 and 41 with the gold Mega Ball 25.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Washington state won the Match 5 second prize, worth $4 million.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2 each.

