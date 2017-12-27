NATICK (CBS) – There will be lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike during the final week of 2017 as MassDOT crews work to fix potholes.
The repairs got underway Wednesday morning as crews put out cones to block traffic.
Pothole work will be done during the day and at night on both sides of the Mass Pike in Weston, Natick, Framingham and Westboro.
“These traffic impacts are necessary to allow crews and contractors to conduct milling and paving operations to continue repairing potholes in these areas as weather conditions allow,” MassDOT said.
The number of lane closures will vary based on necessity.