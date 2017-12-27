BOSTON (CBS) — After spending all season on IR, Malcolm Mitchell hit the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday.

It marks Mitchell’s first practice since September 6, the day before he landed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Texans a few weeks prior. The Patriots can activate the second-year receiver at any time, but have three weeks to do so or his season will be officially over.

But returning to practice is a great sign for Mitchell, who could make a return in the postseason and give Tom Brady another solid target in New England’s pass attack.

@Patriots practice Wednesday. No Brady, Branch, Burkhead or Gillislee but Malcolm Mitchell was back on the practice field. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/DNBYhN3YN6 — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) December 27, 2017

Last year, Mitchell bucked a recent trend of rookie receivers struggling to acclimate to the New England offense, finishing his rookie year with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns.The fourth-round pick out of Georgia was a big part of New England’s Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in five catches for 63 yards in the second half as the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to win in overtime. Mitchell finished the game with six receptions for 70 yards.