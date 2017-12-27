WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:Boxford, Interstate 95, Local TV

BOXFORD (CBS) – Multiple people were injured in a multi-car crash that shut down both directions of traffic on Interstate 95 in Boxford for about an hour.

crash12 Injuries Reported In 5 Car Crash That Shut Down I 95

Multiple injuries were reported following a crash involving five cars. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police said five cars were involved in the crash, which happened near Topsfield Road.

crash21 Injuries Reported In 5 Car Crash That Shut Down I 95

Interstate 95 was shut down following a serious crash.
(WBZ-TV)

With traffic shut down in both directions, a MedFlight landed on the busy road to transport one person. Several people were placed in ambulances.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. and the road remained completely shut down for about an hour.

Traffic is now getting by on both sides of I-95, though only one lane is open on the southbound side.

No further information on the crash is currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch