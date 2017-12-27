BOXFORD (CBS) – Multiple people were injured in a multi-car crash that shut down both directions of traffic on Interstate 95 in Boxford for about an hour.
Massachusetts State Police said five cars were involved in the crash, which happened near Topsfield Road.
With traffic shut down in both directions, a MedFlight landed on the busy road to transport one person. Several people were placed in ambulances.
The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. and the road remained completely shut down for about an hour.
Traffic is now getting by on both sides of I-95, though only one lane is open on the southbound side.
No further information on the crash is currently available.