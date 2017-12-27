BOSTON (CBS) – Posting photos on social media is second nature for many mothers. They snap photos of trips to the zoo, first days of school, even fun projects at home.

Now some women have learned how to turn those photos into cash by becoming “social influencers.”

Claudia Felix-Garay and Carly Anderson are both working moms who are now profiting off their blogs and social media exposure, essentially turning their Instagrams into insta-cash.

“It can be anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 per campaign,” Felix-Garay said.

“I can say that my two careers make a comparable income,” Anderson added.

Carly compares it to product placement in television and movies.

“They will pay you a fee to share their product in a photo,” she said.

While influencing is something that anyone can do, it’s not something that happens overnight and it is a bit of work.

“I would say it’s going to take a year or two. You don’t get a paycheck the first month, or the second or the third,” she said.

Both women use professional photographers to take their photos and they share moments with their children and of their own personal style.

“If you’re consistent. If you have great quality pictures, there should be no problem for you to get up there and succeed,” Claudia said.

Both women follow FTC regulations that require their photos to be labeled as being sponsored.