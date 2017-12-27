WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
SOUTHBOROUGH (CBS) – Southborough Police are looking for help tracking down some very expensive stolen comic books.

Back on November 27, someone broke into The Hall of Comics on Route 9 and stole about 175 comics.

They’re worth $15,000 to $20,000, according to investigators.

Police sent out a photo Wednesday of a man they’re looking for in connection with the theft.

Police say this man sold one of the comics stolen from the Hall of Comics November 27. (Image credit: Southborough Police)

They say he sold one of the stolen comics November 28 at the Time Capsule shop in Cranston, Rhode Island.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the theft, please call Southborough Police at 508-485-2121.

