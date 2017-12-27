WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
By Danielle Niles
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Danielle Niles, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Bitterly cold air has moved into New England and it is going nowhere fast.

2017 weather alert headlines4 Brutal Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold To Dominate Forecast Into New Year

(WBZ-TV graphics)

Strong arctic high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next several days, bringing record cold high temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill values.

2017 record low max boston worcester Brutal Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold To Dominate Forecast Into New Year

(WBZ-TV graphics)

This is the type of cold you don’t want to mess with.

Frostbite and hypothermia are concerns when the temperatures and wind chill values drop to these levels the next few mornings.

hour by hour wind chill forecast1 Brutal Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold To Dominate Forecast Into New Year

(WBZ-TV graphics)

I know it goes without saying, but it’s crucially important to layer up and cover up exposed skin in these conditions. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes if you’re not careful.

wind chill advisory Brutal Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold To Dominate Forecast Into New Year

(WBZ-TV graphics)

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve – another round of dangerously cold wind chill values is likely, so you’ll want to plan accordingly for your celebrations.

In terms of the threat for snow, chances are pretty limited the next few days with extremely dry air and little moisture in place.

2017 temperature trend Brutal Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold To Dominate Forecast Into New Year

(WBZ-TV graphics)

Late Friday a weak disturbance approaches the region and may bring some late day snow showers.

While the threat of a major coastal storm for the weekend has diminished somewhat, plowable snow cannot be completely ruled out Saturday night into Sunday morning, so stayed tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch