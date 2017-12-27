WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:Boston, Homeless, Pine Street Inn

BOSTON (CBS) – The Pine Street Inn is working with other agencies across the city to get people inside and keep them safe during dangerous cold weather conditions.

They have two vans that are out 23 hours a day and looking for people sleeping on the streets.

pine street inn van1 Pine Street Inn Working To Help Homeless During Bitter Cold

Pine Street Inn outreach van (Photo credit Pine Street Inn Facebook)

Tuesday night, they found 79 people outside and they were able to convince five to head to a shelter, all while providing the rest with blankets, soups and hot beverages.

More than 850 people stayed in Boston shelters overnight, which is 98 over capacity.

pine street inn Pine Street Inn Working To Help Homeless During Bitter Cold

(WBZ-TV)

“We’ve never turned people away in the winter. We have literally had people sleeping where you’re standing, frankly, and obviously, it’s crowded, it’s warm, it’s relatively safe,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of The Pine Street Inn. “It’s not perfect, it’s not pretty, to be honest, as you can probably imagine, but we don’t expect in the city to turn anybody away.”

pine street inn exec director Pine Street Inn Working To Help Homeless During Bitter Cold

Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of The Pine Street Inn. (WBZ-TV)

Officials say if you’re concerned about someone you know or if you see someone sleeping on the streets, the best thing to do is to call 911.

In Boston, residents can call 311 with concerns or questions about cold temperatures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch