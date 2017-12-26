BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo has been a big hit in San Francisco, leading the 49ers to four straight wins after being named the team’s starting quarterback.

San Francisco’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday clinched a first-round bye for Garoppolo’s former team, the New England Patriots, and Tom Brady is happy to see that the 26-year-old has found success with his new team.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady told WEEI on Tuesday morning. “You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us.

“I’m really happy for Jimmy and he’s worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well,” added Brady.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco at the end of October, receiving a 2018 second-round pick in return. After spending his first few weeks with the 49ers on the bench, Garoppolo has come in and competed 69 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards to go with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady credited Garoppolo for taking what he learned during his three-plus seasons in New England and turning it into success with his new team.

“It’s really a credit to him. I think it is great for any player and anyone who has been in the Patriots system to watch how the coaches prepare the players,” Brady said. “There is obviously a high standard and high expectations for us every time we take the field. Anytime you’re in a winning environment, that definitely helps and I think guys really enjoy that. You take what you can and use that in other places if that is where you go.”

Garoppolo threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score against one of the NFL’s best defenses on Sunday, improving to 6-0 as a starting quarterback for his career.