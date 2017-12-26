QUINCY (CBS) – Space heaters are being eyed as a possible cause of a Quincy fire that firefighters say “had the making of a true tragedy.”

Flames broke out on North Payne Street around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four people on the first floor and two on the second floor were able to escape safely.

The only usable exit in the home was the front door.

Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smith said there was a lot of “contents” in the home that made it difficult for firefighters to enter the home.

One firefighter was taken to Quincy Medical Center after he cut his hand trying to get through the back door and required stitches.

The residents had something blocking that door, preventing entrance.

Firefighters do not believe there were working smoke detectors in the house.

The state fire marshal’s office says there have been two fatal fires so far this year from space heaters plugged into extension cords or power strips. One in Milton killed two elderly men and another in Fall River killed a woman when she re-entered her home during the fire.

Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall outlet, and kept at least three feet from anything that can catch fire.