BRAINTREE (CBS) –- It could be a very happy holidays for Massachusetts lottery players.
More than $600 million in cash is up for grabs across three different lottery games.
Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $277 million. Even higher is Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot at $337 million.
The Bay State’s Megabucks Doubler jackpot is worth an estimated $7.8 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.
Taking the cash option on the Mega Millions prize will net you $172.4 million, compared to $210.4 million for the Powerball and $6.7 million in the Megabucks.
The current Powerball jackpot is the highest it has been since a single winning $758.7 million ticket was sold in Chicopee back in August.
Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2, while the Megabucks game is $1.