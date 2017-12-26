Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball

BRAINTREE (CBS) –- It could be a very happy holidays for Massachusetts lottery players.

More than $600 million in cash is up for grabs across three different lottery games.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $277 million. Even higher is Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot at $337 million.

The Bay State’s Megabucks Doubler jackpot is worth an estimated $7.8 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Taking the cash option on the Mega Millions prize will net you $172.4 million, compared to $210.4 million for the Powerball and $6.7 million in the Megabucks.

The current Powerball jackpot is the highest it has been since a single winning $758.7 million ticket was sold in Chicopee back in August.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2, while the Megabucks game is $1.

