NEW IPSWICH, NH (CBS) – Sports stars are drawing inspiration from 10-year-old Josiah Hakala. The boy has been hospitalized for week after he took a nasty tumble on his bicycle.

“Milan Lucic here. Just want to let you know I’m thinking about you, hoping you have a great, speedy recovery. Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year,” former Bruins player Milan Lucic said in a video message.

Josiah was riding to his grandfather’s house in New Ipswich, New Hampshire when his bike hit some sand. During the fall — the handlebars hit his stomach.

“Didn’t seem like anything more than a common fall off his bike until a couple of hours later he began to vomit and we knew something was wrong,” said Mike Martel, Josiah’s grandfather.

The 10-year old spent Christmas Day in the hospital awaiting surgery on his liver and pancreas. Josiah’s family and friends spent the holidays in his room to make sure he didn’t miss out.

“I think it means a lot to him,” his friend Leo Dixon said. “So many people have been visiting him and he’s getting so much support that it’s really going to boost up his confidence.”

Josiah’s an avid golfer, ranked 63rd in the world for his age.

“All he does is golf,” Dixon said. “Golf, golf, golf.”

A GoFundMe page for the boy has raised more than $7,000 dollars. His grandfather says holiday cheer from some of Josiah’s favorite pro athletes has certainly lifted his spirits.

“I knew Josiah, being such a great Bruins fan, he just lit up his day and they just kept pouring in and pouring in. Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox.”

Donations from the GoFundMe page will be used on Josiah’s medical bills. The rest will be spent on helping him reach his goal of one day playing on the PGA Tour.