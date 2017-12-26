BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport.
Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded after it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane into the snow and they were bused to the terminal.
Authorities say no one was injured.
“It could have been a lot worse,” said Brian Heacox. “Then we started to keep going and fishtail and fishtail and fishtail until we were looking at the runway that we had just pulled off. It was about almost a 360-degree turn by the time we had stopped.”
“We ended up spinning off into the grass. So the whole plane was on the grass area,” he said.
Heacox said the pilot and passengers stayed calm throughout the entire ordeal.
The Massachusetts Port Authority said snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning when crews couldn’t keep up with the falling snow. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.
