BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport.
Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The Massachusetts Port Authority said snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning when crews couldn’t keep up with the falling snow. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.
