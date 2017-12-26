Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Local TV, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.

Firefighters help passengers of a JetBlue plan at Logan Airport.
(Image Credit: Caroline Lane)

Authorities say no one was injured.

The Massachusetts Port Authority said snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning when crews couldn’t keep up with the falling snow. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.

