Isaiah Thomas Wishes He Sat Out Celtics Postseason RunDuring a Christmas Day interview, Isaiah Thomas says if he could do it all again, he would have sat out last year’s postseason instead of playing through a hip injury.

Beal's 25 Points Carries Wizards By Celtics 111-103The Washington Wizards beat Boston 111-103 on Monday in the Celtics' first Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

NFL Protests During National Anthem Named Top Sports Story Of 2017The president's feud with the NFL is the runaway winner for the top sports story of 2017 in balloting by AP members and editors.

Celtics Hosting First Christmas Day Game In Franchise HistoryThe Boston Celtics are back under the Christmas Day spotlight this season, and for the first time ever, they'll be spending the holiday at home.