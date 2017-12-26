Filed Under:James Harrison, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, old players, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Gillette Stadium may turn into an old folks home sometime in the near future.

The Patriots are adding veteran linebacker James Harrison for the rest of the season, and the recently released Steeler celebrated his move by cracking a joke about Tom Brady’s old age.

With the 40-year-old quarterback and 39-year-old Harrison on their roster, the Patriots now have the oldest offensive player and oldest defensive player in the NFL. The fact that Brady is older than him makes Harrison a happy man:

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Now the Patriots just need to find a way to bring back Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who at 44 is the oldest active player in the NFL.

