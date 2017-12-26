BOSTON (CBS) – Isaiah Thomas hasn’t been shy about his displeasure after the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason.

During a Christmas Day interview on ESPN, Thomas told Rachel Nichols that if he could do it all again, he would have sat out last year’s postseason instead of playing through a hip injury.

Thomas has yet to suit out this year due to the severity of the injury, but he is inching closer to a return to the court.

“That was big. No matter what I’ve always played through injury,” said Thomas. “If I went back and could do it again I would have sat out the playoffs because I would have been be playing right now. I would have been 100 percent healthy.”

Isaiah Thomas tells @Rachel__Nichols if he could have done it all over again, he would have sat out last year's playoffs. pic.twitter.com/6equSi4v40 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2017

The point guard didn’t stop there, however, adding that he wished the team had shared more information with him after he suffered the injury.

“I do wish I had more information. It was never this could be something can shut you down for a while. Because if that was the case I definitely wouldn’t have played,” Thomas told ESPN.

Boston and Cleveland play a week from Wednesday, and it’s possible Thomas is on the court for the showdown. He is reportedly targeting a return in early January.