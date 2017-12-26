Filed Under:Fire Hydrants, Hyde Park, Nashua

BOSTON (CBS) — A clear pathway to fire hydrants made a difference for firefighters working two different fires after Monday’s snowstorm.

The Boston Fire Department was called to Hyde Park Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. It took several hours to put the fire out and seven adults have been displaced.

Officials tweeted their appreciation for residents who had already dug out the nearest fire hydrant before it was needed.

One responding firefighter had to be transported by EMS. Their condition is unknown.

“Seconds count,” according to the Nashua Fire Department who worked to put out a fire early Tuesday morning as well.

Officials said just 12 hours before they needed to use a fire hydrant in real-time, the hydrant had been shoveled out by the department.

The response “highlights the importance of hydrant access, even on Christmas.”

No injuries were reported.

