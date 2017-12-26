Filed Under:Boston, Boston Shooting, Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) — A photo of a man wanted in connection with a Dorchester fatal shooting has been released by officials.

Last Tuesday, police were called to the area of 344 Bowdoin Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old Phillip Demings, of Weymouth, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Demings was pronounced dead at the scene.

bowdoin shooting person of interest Police Seek To Identify Man Wanted In Connection With Fatal Shooting

Police are asking the public to help identify this individual in connection with a death investigation in the area of 344 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester (Photo Courtesy: Boston Police)

Police are trying to identify the man pictured wearing a blue jacket with a hood.

During initial investigations, police said the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) where they can leave anonymous tips.

