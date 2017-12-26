BOSTON (CBS) — A photo of a man wanted in connection with a Dorchester fatal shooting has been released by officials.
Last Tuesday, police were called to the area of 344 Bowdoin Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old Phillip Demings, of Weymouth, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Demings was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are trying to identify the man pictured wearing a blue jacket with a hood.
During initial investigations, police said the shooting was not random.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) where they can leave anonymous tips.