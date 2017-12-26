NEW YORK (CBS) –- While some people are weighing whether to keep that sweater from grandma, others are trying to decide what to do with their gift cards.

For those looking to turn those cards into cash, they should know that not all gift cards are created equal. Data from WalletHub shows which gift cards have the highest resale value.

Taking the top spot is Netflix. A $100 Netflix gift card has an average resale value of $86.11, according to WalletHub.

Rounding out the top five are Best Buy, Walmart, Apple and Applebees.

On the lower end of the list is Dunkin’ Donuts, where a resold $100 gift card only gets you an average of $61.84.

Money Magazine has some tips here for those looking to sell their gift cards.

WalletHub says nearly $1 billion in gift cards go unused annually.

Top 10 Gift Cards With The Highest Resale Value (According to WalletHub)