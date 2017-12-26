BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics might find themselves extremely shorthanded when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown (knee) and Semi Ojeleye (back) are both listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s tilt in Charlotte, while forward Marcus Morris has already been declared out by Boston to let him rest his balky right knee.

Brown was hurt late in Monday’s loss to the Washington Wizards, bumping knees with Washington big man Markieff Morris under the basket. Brown left TD Garden on crutches following the loss, but appears to have avoided a more serious injury. Had tests on Tuesday revealed any structural damage, Boston likely would have ruled Brown out for Wednesday’s contest.

The second-year guard has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 34 games for the Celtics this season, missing four games with various array of minor injuries. He missed Boston’s loss to the Knicks last Thursday with a sore Achilles, and missed a game earlier this month with an eye issue.

Ojeleye is dealing with a bad back he suffered from a fall in Saturday’s win over the Chicago Bulls that caused him to sit out Monday’s loss, while Morris will periodically sit out of games as he deals with a lingering knee injury.

The Celtics have lost three of their last four games, falling to 27-10 on the season.