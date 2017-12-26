BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t a very merry Christmas for Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

Not only did Boston fall to the Washington Wizards 111-103 in the franchise’s first-ever home game on Christmas Day, but Brown was injured late and limped off the court following the loss. He reportedly left TD Garden on crutches, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Wednesday night when the Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets.

It appears Brown suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he bumped knees with Washington forward Markieff Morris under the basket:

Here's the play where Jaylen Brown got hit in the back of the knee by Markieff Morris. You can hear him screaming "Ah!" and he was able to finish off the play before hopping off the court and heading to the locker room. He left the Garden on crutches tonight. pic.twitter.com/E5d69GdEp1 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 26, 2017

Brown missed last Thursday’s loss to the New York Knicks with an Achilles injury, and it appeared to resurface on Monday. He spent time early in the loss stretched out on the Boston bench while being tended to by team trainers. The Celtics won’t travel to Charlotte until Tuesday and it’s unclear if Brown will join them for the trip, but the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Monday night that guard Jabari Bird will make the trip in case Brown can’t play.

In 34 games this season, Brown has averaged 14.5 points off 48 percent shooting to go with 5.8 rebounds.