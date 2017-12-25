WEATHER ALERT: Cold To Follow Christmas Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
FOXBORO (CBS) – What do you get the guy who has everything for Christmas?

Just the basics will do for Rob Gronkowski. The New England Patriots star tight end took to social media Monday to show off his holiday haul.

Donning his Santa hat and suit, Gronk showed off his presents: XXXXL boxers, XXXL socks and a whole bunch of toothbrushes.

“What more can ya ask for!” he wrote. “Thanks Momma Santa!!”

Gronkowski certainly delivered the Patriots a few presents of his own on Christmas Eve – pulling down an unreal touchdown catch with one hand. It was the 75th TD he has caught from Tom Brady.

