CENTERVILLE (CBS) — Utility crews on Cape Cod worked into Christmas night to try and restore electricity to customers victimized by a yuletide storm that packed a punch.

The wild weather roaring through several towns leaving downed trees, property damage and power outages in its wake.

“I said to myself, I should move away from the window, I said, things are flying at the window, and then the next thing I know, I see the lines flailing in the air with fireballs at the end of them,” one woman described how bad the storm was on Monday morning.

It seemed “a little tornadic,” she said.

At one point, several thousand customers were without electricity, power crews spent hours trying to restore service.

As of 8 p.m., 700 people on the Cape were without power.

A Barnstable Police Sergeant told WBZ-TV, it seemed like trees were coming down everywhere.

“The 911 calls just blew up,” he said. “People were calling and saying like trees were coming down left and right they were driving along the road, we had power lines down.”

“We had more trees down today than most hurricanes,” he added.

Fallen tree smashed windshield in Hyannis. Some say quick burst of wind seemed like a mini tornado or hurricane. Story tonight on #wbz. pic.twitter.com/gGP9PMIq9G — Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) December 25, 2017

John Lopez said a fallen tree did a number on his S.U.V.

“It was sunny out and all of a sudden I saw a black funnel thing and it went whoosh,” Lopez said. “Seemed like a quick hurricane.”