EASTON (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot in his home in Easton early Christmas morning.
Easton police said they responded to the shooting at 77 Massapoag Ave. at 3:18 a.m.
Chief Gary Sullivan said officers found a 50-year-old man in a rear pool house, where he had been shot twice by someone outside. He was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Authorities believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random act.
“We do not believe that there is an active threat or danger to the community, but we are always asking residents to be vigilant. If you see something, say something by calling the Easton Police Department,” Sullivan said in a statement.
The shooting is under investigation and anyone who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call 508-230-3322.