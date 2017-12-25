WEATHER ALERT: Cold To Follow Christmas Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
BOSTON (CBS) – Many in Massachusetts got their wish for a white Christmas on Monday, with several inches of snow falling in some parts of the state.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston and Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, for the Dec. 25 storm as of 11:30 a.m.

 

Turner Falls 5.5″
Rowe 5.3″
Groton 5.2″
Amherst 5.0″
Heath 5.0″
Framingham 4.8″
Ashfield 4.8″
Fitchburg 4.5″
Boylston 4.5″
Westboro 4.5″
Agawam 4.5″
Leyden 4.5″
Clinton 4.4″
Leominster 4.3″
Carlisle 4.2″
Northboro 4.1″
Dracut 4.0″
North Reading 4.0″
Northhampton 4.0″
Greenfield 4.0″
Sterling 4.0″
West Springfield 3.8″
Newton 3.5″
North Chelmsford 3.5″
Millis 3.5″
Franklin 3.5″
Hopkinton 3.0″
Topsfield 3.0″
Tyngsboro 3.0″
Holden 3.0″
