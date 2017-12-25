Beal's 25 Points Carries Wizards By Celtics 111-103The Washington Wizards beat Boston 111-103 on Monday in the Celtics' first Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

NFL Protests During National Anthem Named Top Sports Story Of 2017The president's feud with the NFL is the runaway winner for the top sports story of 2017 in balloting by AP members and editors.

Celtics Hosting First Christmas Day Game In Franchise HistoryThe Boston Celtics are back under the Christmas Day spotlight this season, and for the first time ever, they'll be spending the holiday at home.

Patriots Team Grades: New England's Huge Second Half Opens Things Up For Blowout Of BillsThere was a lot on the line today for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, and it seemed that both teams realized that up until halftime. After that, the Patriots remembered it while the Bills completely forgot every single thing they were playing for this season.