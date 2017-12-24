WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The National Weather Service says up to eight inches of snow is forecast to fall across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on the holiday.

The storm comes three days after a Friday storm socked the region and freezing rain Saturday slickened roads.

The forecast calls for the snow to begin late Sunday evening. A winter storm warning will remain in effect through Monday afternoon across northern New England, upstate New York and parts of north-central Massachusetts.

Heavy winds are also forecast for parts of the region.

Christmas Day travelers should expect should plan for difficult conditions on the roadways, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

