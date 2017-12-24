WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
SEEKONK (CBS) – A man trying to run away from a police officer in Seekonk died after he was hit by a minivan on Route 195 in Seekonk Saturday night.

According to State Police, a Seekonk Police officer tried to stop the man’s vehicle but he drove behind a Motel 6 on Fall River Ave. The suspect then fled the vehicle and ran onto Route 195.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by a minivan in the left lane. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman and her two passengers in the minivan were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

