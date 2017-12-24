WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Rain, Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
BOSTON (CBS) – Jimmy Garoppolo may no longer be a member of the Patriots. But he came through for his former team on Sunday.

Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, clinching a first round bye for the Patriots.

The Jaguars dropped to 10-5 on the year with the loss, while the Patriots can finish no worse than 12-4.

If the Steelers lose to Houston on Monday night, the Patriots will head into Week 17 with nothing to play for as they will be assured the No. 1 seed.

Should Pittsburgh win on Monday, New England can seal the top seed with a win over the Jets or a Steelers loss against the winless Browns.

