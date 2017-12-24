BOSTON (CBS) – Many Buffalo Bills players and coaches were outraged by an apparent Kelvin Benjamin touchdown in the final seconds of the first half on Sunday that was overturned after a lengthy review.
It’s safe to say defensive end Jerry Hughes is among them.
According to ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak, Hughes had plenty to say as he entered the locker room at Gillette Stadium after the game.
“Somebody in Boston got the refs on the payroll. Y’all paying them big money out here. Still ain’t gonna win, though,” Hughes said, according to Rodak.
The touchdown would have given Buffalo the lead entering halftime. Instead the game remained tied, and the Patriots pulled away for a 37-16 win.