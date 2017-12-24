BOSTON (CBS) – Santa is on the move.
Children around the world will be on the lookout for Santa Claus’ sleigh Sunday night into Monday morning.
Thanks to NORAD’s Santa tracker, it’s especially easy to follow the man in red in his travels.
The tradition began in 1955 when an advertising company misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa in Colorado Springs.
As a result, children were connected to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief’s operations hotline.
Colonel Harry Shoup, who was the Director of Operations at the time, asked his staff to check the radar for Santa sightings as Saint Nick made his way south from the North Police. Children who called CONAD were given updates, and a tradition was born.
CONAD became NORAD in 1958, and the Santa tracker has remained a Christmas tradition.
Visit the NORAD website to track Santa’s movement on Christmas Eve.