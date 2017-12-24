WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Rain, Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Christmas Forecast, Local TV, Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) – As we dream about a white Christmas, some will see that dream turn into a reality Christmas morning!

2017 weather alert impacts1 White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Here are some details on our holiday storm packed with heavy snow, all rain for some, and damaging wind gusts.

TIMING

First few flakes start to fly in western Massachusetts around midnight. If you are traveling late tonight, you shouldn’t run into any travel problems until between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when the heavy snow and rain spreads all across southern New England.

Accumulation will be quick across Worcester County, southern New Hampshire and northern CT.  The freezing line will fluctuate south to north and back south throughout the morning.

So you may run into a period of snow, to a mix, to rain then back to snow across the Mass Pike as you head west out of Boston. Speaking of Boston, an early onshore wind will keep temps a tad warmer, therefore expecting a brief period of snow but mostly rain.  All rain southeast and on the coast.

2017 rpm 4km 3am White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

2017 rpm 4km 6am White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

As the morning goes by and the kids wake up to see what Santa brought them, more snow falls!

This will make it slick to travel to early church services north or west of Boston. All snow, with slightly higher snowfall rates along Interstate 495 around 8 a.m.  Light rain southeast.

2017 rpm 4km 8am White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The center of low pressure passes right over southeastern Massachusetts towards the Gulf of Maine by late morning. Steady snow continues across all of central MA, north to VT, NH, & ME.  Ski areas getting the jackpot!

2017 rpm 4k 10am White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The area of low pressure deepens over the Gulf of Maine as it heads northeast, bringing a very strong southwest, then west wind behind it.  Other than a few wrap-around flurries, our precipitation is done after noon.  The damaging wind takes over inland.

2017 rpm 4km noon White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The area of low pressure deepens over the Gulf of Maine as it heads northeast, bringing a very strong southwest, then west wind behind it. The backside of the system could bring a quick 1-3 inches of snowfall due to some convection. Boston does have a chance to get a couple inches quickly in that last burst. Something to watch for! Other than a few wrap-around flurries, our precipitation is done after noon. The damaging wind takes over inland.

TOTALS

This storm will be feast or famine. All rain southeast, South Shore, Cape Cod, islands, south coast. Coating possible across southeastern MA into Boston.  One to three inches outside of Boston to Interstate 128.  Three to six inches of snow will fall between 128 and 495 north of the Pike.

And 6-9 inches of snow outside 495 (again, NW of Boston), Worcester, to northern MA into VT & NH (away from the coast). The farther northwest you go, the fluffier the snow consistency. Blowing and drifting will be possible as wind kicks in Monday afternoon.

2017 snowfall poly7 White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A winter storm warning is up (10 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday) from outside 128, to areas north & west of Boston.

2017 winter storm warnings White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A winter weather advisory is up (10 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday) for Essex County, southern Worcester County and roughly along areas south of the Pike in western MA.

WIND

The snow moves out around noon Monday. Then the wind ramps up. Gusts up to 50 mph from the west across all of MA (under a wind advisory 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday).

Gusts from the southwest could reach 65 mph across the Cape, south coast, south shore, islands (under a high wind warning 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday).

wind advisory1 White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

These strong winds may cause some damage or scattered power outages…primarily in higher elevations and across the Cape & islands.

Marine/Coast:

No coastal flooding with this storm! The highest wave heights will be Monday afternoon, 15-20 feet, well offshore. The wind by then will be from the west.

2017 wave heights forecast White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Stay tuned to the WBZ weather team for more info as we get into the storm Christmas morning.

christmas tree White Christmas Expected For Much Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Hopefully, we can just enjoy the white Christmas northwest of Boston.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Follow Pamela Gardner on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch