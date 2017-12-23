BOSTON (CBS) – Temperatures have risen to the upper 30s and low 40s, so the freezing rain threat has diminished.

While the freezing rain threat is no longer an issue, there is the possibility of re-freezing overnight into Sunday as temps fall back below the freezing mark.

The key to improving conditions is the track of this next storm moving into western Pennsylvania. Its path across western and northern New England should drag a surge of warm air into southern New England especially up into the Boston area by late this afternoon thus stopping any further icing.

Temperatures COULD rise into the middle 40s to middle 50s over much of eastern CT, RI, southeastern MA and inside I-495 down to the MA Pike by evening. The main batch of rain will lift out during the afternoon ahead of the approaching warm front and that will be followed by a band of rain showers associated with the cold front closing in from the west.

Those showers will shift offshore from mid-late evening and the temperatures will crash back to the 30s and 20s resulting in icy patches developing but no repeat of widespread glazing is anticipated.

A WHITE CHRISTMAS

We get a break tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. The next storm arrives in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Intensification of the new coastal storm will be commencing as it passes near the outer Cape Christmas morning. It is a very progressive system so it will only last 6-9 hours and clearing will take place by midday with sunshine for the afternoon.

Coastal flooding will not be an issue but the offshore wind will become gusty during the afternoon. The precise storm track is not etched in stone but it appears that areas near and farther northwest of the I-95 corridor will have fresh snow and a white Christmas.

Unless the track shifts more to the east, southeastern MA will not likely have a white Christmas.

One thing is quite clear. It will be colder to much colder than the previous three Christmas Days when it was 59 in 2014, 62 in 2015 and 45 in 2016. We will all remember the record-breaking 69 on Christmas Eve Day 2015!

Stay safe and enjoy the Christmas weekend.

