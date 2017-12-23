WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire’s largest city are investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian.

Manchester police have not released the name of the victim who died at a hospital following the 11 p.m. Friday crash in the area of Chestnut and High streets.

A preliminary investigation showed that a female operator was traveling south on Chestnut Street when the pedestrian was hit near the Cadillac Motel. The name of the driver has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Manchester police.

