Dorchester, Holiday Inn Express Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking to talk with a fifth person in connection with a fatal October shooting inside a Dorchester hotel.

Joshua Briggs, 22, was shot multiple times inside a Holiday Inn on October 17.

Following an investigation that lasted four months, police arrested John Collins, Michael Reynolds, James Coleman, and Errin Crawford on Wednesday.

An ambulance outside the Holiday Inn Express on Boston Street in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

Each was charged with murder, armed home invasion and armed robbery.

Boston Police released surveillance video and photos of a fifth man, believed to go by the name Randy or the nickname “Randy Boy.”

Boston Police are looking to speak with a man who was at the scene of a fatal Holiday Inn shooting. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

Police say they are releasing photos of the man for “identification purposes only” and the man is not wanted at this time.

Anyone who recognizes Randy is asked to contact Boston Police.

