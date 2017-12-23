December 23, 2017
A special Help for the Holidays segment. Yes, the holidays are here and that means the spirit of giving is in the air. If you are looking to give, here is a great effort you might want to help this year and the years to come. You can help the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their “Thanks and Giving Campaign.”
On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Latin music super star and author of the mega hit “Despacito” Luis Fonsi and St. Jude patient Yamila. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Thanks and Giving Campaign
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
1-800-4 ST JUDE
(478-5833)
www.stjude.org
SPANISH:
www.hospitalsanjudas.org
