BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking to identify an SUV involved in a road rage incident that led to a stabbing in Boston’s Back Bay late Thursday night.

A woman was stabbed on Exeter Street just before midnight.

Boston Police say a passenger in the SUV walked up to the woman while she was sitting in the passenger side of her car.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after the man stabbed her.

car2 Police Seek SUV Involved In Back Bay Road Rage Stabbing

A road rage incident led to a stabbing in Boston. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

The SUV was last seen driving in reverse the wrong way on Exeter Street. Police say the vehicle then sped down Boylston Street and took a left onto Dartmouth Street after the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

