BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking to identify an SUV involved in a road rage incident that led to a stabbing in Boston’s Back Bay late Thursday night.
A woman was stabbed on Exeter Street just before midnight.
Boston Police say a passenger in the SUV walked up to the woman while she was sitting in the passenger side of her car.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after the man stabbed her.
The SUV was last seen driving in reverse the wrong way on Exeter Street. Police say the vehicle then sped down Boylston Street and took a left onto Dartmouth Street after the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.