BOLTON (CBS) – A DPW employee is being credited with saving the driver of an SUV that crashed off the road and into an embankment.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Main Street Friday night when it went off the road, struck a utility pole and continued down an embankment into a wooded area, out of view of passing traffic.

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, an alert DPW worker who was plowing roads noticed the SUV and called for help, police said. The worker had been sitting up high in his truck with bright lights on when he spotted the crashed SUV.

Officials estimated the driver had been trapped inside the SUV for about two hours before the DPW worker saw it.

Emergency crews stabilized the SUV, which was precariously resting on the embankment, and extricated the driver from the SUV.

The unidentified driver was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.