BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are not going to let this Alex Guerrero situation to become a distraction.

On Friday, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were hit with questions regarding a Boston Globe story from earlier this week that reported the Patriots head coach has restricted the access that Brady’s personal trainer has to the team.

Neither really had much to say about the matter, and got a little testy when the questions kept coming.

Guerrero works with nearly half of the players on the New England roster in addition to Brady, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, but he’s no longer allowed on the sidelines during games and cannot be on the team flight for road games, according to the Globe. Brady is the only player that Guerrero can treat in his private office at Gillette, so the other players have to see the trainer at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Patriot Place.

The Globe insinuated that these new restrictions have created some friction down in Foxboro, a notion that Belichick scoffed at Friday morning.

“This is another [story] with no sources, right? I’m not going to get into that,” said Belichick when asked if the situation has hurt his working relationship with Brady.

Belichick would not comment on whether or not Guerrero’s access has been restricted, but did say the team has several outside parties that players consult with.

“We have a lot of people who work for our team outside of the team,” he explained. “There are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people. So I’m not going to go through it case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do and I’m not going to do it.”

Asked if knowing that he would not have his trainer on the sideline any more bothers him, Brady said his focus is on Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t think about it. I have enough things to think about. I’m going to try to win an important game and do what I always do,” he said.

Brady appeared to be frustrated when a reporter asked him how he felt when Belichick broke the news that Guerrero would no longer be on the sidelines.

“How do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that,” Brady snipped. “I have a lot of conversations with him. Those are private between he and I, and I don’t think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I’ve never talked about it. He’s never talked about it.”

While the duo really didn’t want to discuss much about Guerrero, Belichick was open to giving a little insight on his working relationship with Brady.

“He’s great to work with. Nobody is more prepared than Tom,” said Belichick. “Tom is always ready to go, always on top of it. He really takes coaching well. He has a lot of good ideas.”

As always with the Patriots, their focus is simply on the next game.