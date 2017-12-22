BOSTON (CBS) – More than 1,000 inner city kids kick-started the holidays with a special party catered just to them.
“We Love the Kids” is a program of “Score4More” in partnership with Hawthorne Youth and Community Center, hosted the party at the Melnea Cass Center in Roxbury.
Festivities included face-painting, food, music, and a toy give away.
“The idea was that, unlike normal holiday parties where you give kids toys and they leave, could we turn it up,” Organizer Liz Miranda said.
This is the sixth year of the holiday party and 2,100 children registered this year.
“And I think for me being a lifelong Roxbury resident, I also love the positivity. It shows Roxbury in a different light and I think that’s important to share with all the residents of our city and our state,” Miranda said.