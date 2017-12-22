BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski isn’t thinking about any potential retaliation from the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

The Patriots tight end was slapped with a one-game suspension three weeks ago for a late hit on Bills corner Tre’Davious White late in New England’s Week 13 win in Buffalo. Bills players were not to pleased with Gronkowski after the incident, which sent White into the league’s concussion protocol. White even called him a dirty player a few days later, and there was plenty of chatter that Bills players couldn’t wait to get another crack at Gronkowski in Week 15.

Things changed this week, however, with White and his teammates saying they have moved on from the incident and won’t be out for revenge against Gronkowski on Sunday. Instead, their focus is on beating the Patriots, which is their best way to avenge what happened in that 23-3 loss.

Gronkowski doesn’t appear to be too worried about the Bills taking aim at him, either. At least that’s how it sounded on Friday.

“I’m just focusing on the game Sunday, preparing the same and we’ll see how it goes,” the tight end told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Preparing for a big game on Sunday with the boys. We’re ready for a hard-fought battle. Every time we play the Bills they battle hard. They’re mentally and physically tough.”

Gronkowski did not say if he had reached out to White in the last few weeks to apologize for the hit (he did so initially after the game), but offered up some praise for the rookie corner.

“He’s a good player, no doubt about that. He’s young and can make plays,” said Gronk. “Good player, no doubt.”

It would be in Buffalo’s best interest to focus on snagging a win and not some extra funny business with Gronkowski, as a victory will keep their postseason hopes alive and could also knock the Patriots out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But they’ll probably see plenty of No. 87, who has put up some monster numbers against the Bills throughout his career. In 12 games against the Bills, Gronkowski has 63 receptions for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.