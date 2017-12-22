WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
FRAMINGHAM (AP) — A Massachusetts university is now offering a $5,000 reward for information as part of its investigation of a series of racist messages found on campus.

Framingham State University increased the reward from $1,000 after another racial slur targeting black students was found Thursday scrawled on the door of a dorm room. It is at least the fifth report of a racist message in recent months.

A university spokesman tells The MetroWest Daily News the school is determined to find the source of the messages and had already started installing more security cameras in residence halls.

The school has asked the FBI for help analyzing the handwriting.

