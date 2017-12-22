FALL RIVER (CBS) – An apartment building where a pipe bomb was found Thursday night was evacuated after another suspicious package was found.

Authorities do not believe the explosive device found behind the North Main Street apartment complex Thursday night was related to terrorism.

“But it is also not considered random either,” Fall River Police said.

No suspects have been identified in the case that drew local, state and federal law enforcement to the rear parking lot of the South Coast Landings apartment complex at 4980 North Main St.

Officers secured the area when they found a pipe-style, improvised explosive device inside a container near a vehicle in the parking lot about 8:17 p.m. The explosive was found inside an Omaha Steaks box, according to WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields.

Members of the State Police bomb squad, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Specialists used a robot to detonate the device. The robot was moving the cover of the container to allow investigators to see the device when it detonated, police said.

No injuries were reported. The detonation caused property damage to an apartment door and minor damage to the tire of a nearby vehicle.

On Friday evening, another Omaha Steaks box was found inside the hallway of a nearby apartment building. Police evacuated the building, but no explosives were found.

Authorities are investigating the motive for the placement of the device. Anyone with information is urged to call the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.