BOSTON (CBS) – U2 fans, take note.
You can bid on two tickets to the U2 concert at Boston’s TD Garden on June 21, 2018. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. today.
A generous donor, Robert Assarian of Framingham, placed the two U2 tickets in a Red Kettle. The Salvation Army decided to auction off the tickets.
All proceeds from the auction will be given to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fund, which provides critical meals, warm clothing, and toys for struggling families during the Christmas season.
Donors are encouraged to call 617-308-3547 to bid on the tickets.
The ticket donation came as The Salvation Army is seeing a drop in kettle donations.
For more information or to donate online, visit: http://www.salvationarmyma.org.