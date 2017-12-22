BOSTON (CBS) – Passengers at Logan International Airport did what they could to make sure they’d make their flights.

Matthew Sierzega wasn’t taking any chances when it came to his family getting back to Denver in time for Christmas. He bumped their flight up more than 5 hours.

“Because of snow and all of that. If it is going to snow out here it’s going to snow in Denver… so there might be a lot of delays,” he said.

AAA estimates nearly 6.4 million people will travel by air this holiday season.

Just because it was early, passengers like Lucy Harr from Wisconsin soon realized that didn’t mean they were beating the rush.

“Very busy … my flight left Milwaukee… it was a 5:30 departure I thought oh it will be really easy but it was not it was everybody is heading out,” she said.

Lucy wore a Santa hat to the airport and hoped it would bring her better luck with a drive to still Maine ahead of her.

However, for 6-year-old Melania Daryanani and her family, Christmas came early.

Her parents waiting until they were in line to tell her where they were off too.

“I’m going to Disney World!” Melania said while waiting in line.

That surprise overshadowed any other travel concerns for the family.

“You know we just packed our bags and come early in the morning and we will get there early enough and we will just wait it out like everyone else and we will get there,” said her father, Vijay Daryanani.

Due to long lines at the airline counter and through airport security, AAA suggests you should get to the airport at least two hours before your flight.