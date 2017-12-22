BOSTON (CBS) – Christmas came early for patients at Boston Children’s Hospital. Many families will spend the holiday away from their homes, but the hospital helped them get in the spirit with their second annual holiday store giveaway.

“We really try and bring the holiday to the hospital for the kids,” said Kristen Getchell of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Any family that celebrates any holiday, they can come out and pick out gifts for free.”

Everything from board games, toys, dolls, stuffed animals and gift cards are available for children like three-year-old Libertad who has been here since November with a severe heart defect. The family is from Argentina and will have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

“This is great for us because we are away from home and we are going to have a different holiday,” said Delfina Arimayn.

It took the hospital several days to set up the holiday store, packed with thousands of presents and a wrapping station.

“I have seen many families come in, parents say that they didn’t know if they were going to celebrate Christmas this year, or that this would be their last Christmas, and they weren’t sure what they were going to be able to give their son or daughter,” said Getchell. “So from the generous donors, both individual and corporate, we are able to find that special fire truck.”

Last year the holiday store served more than 400 families. This year they hope to do the same.

“This is the best thing for us. Boston Children’s Hospital, they saved our daughter’s life,” said Arimayn.

The Holiday store will remain open until Christmas Eve.