BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing in Boston’s Back Bay that police believed is a result of road rage.

The woman was stabbed in the chest area on Exeter Street just before midnight.

Boston Police said the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a case of road rage.

Witnesses say the woman was inside a vehicle when she was stabbed.

Three ambulances responded to the scene, and the woman was taken away in one of them.

She was transported to Tufts Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

It did not appear the woman was the only person inside the vehicle when she was stabbed.

No arrests have been made.