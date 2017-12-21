By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — After Sunday’s thrilling finish, Steelers fans were mad.
One fan was so upset that he or she decided to heave a beverage in the direction of Patriots players as they jogged to the tunnel to exit Heinz Field.
Andrews was seen on the television broadcast stopping and signaling to the crowd, and Thursday on Twitter, a photo showed what prompted Andrews to stop.
The photo, posted by photographer Brian Kunst and shared by NESN’s Zack Cox, captures the exact moment that a drink hit Andrews in the neck and exploded all over him.
A look back at the game broadcast makes it easy to identify the person responsible for the toss, if the Steelers security were to investigate the matter:
It was the second such incident in as many weeks for the NFL. A week earlier in Jacksonville, Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson attempted to climb into the stands after fans threw drinks at him. Andrews was able to prevent such a scene from arising in Pittsburgh.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had just run off the field about a second before Andrews.