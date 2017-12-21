BOSTON (CBS) – New railings on a North End building are eye-catching, but are they out of place in the historic neighborhood?

The new building is called The Chrysanthemum – named for the flower, which has significant meaning in the owners’ Asian culture. It’s getting mixed reviews from its new North End neighbors.

Below the swirling, petal-shaped railings on Salem Street, this sign:

“Who the heck designed/approved these balcony railings? HIDEOUS, Please fix. This is Boston, not Tokyo! Signed, Literally every single North End resident.”

“There were about 4-5 of them and a lot of all-caps used,” said Mary Beth O’Leary of the signs. “Definitely someone wanting to get their voice heard a bit.”

And it turns out, not every single neighbor agrees.

“It’s not really completely out of place,” said Sandro Carella.

Architect Sandro Carella is familiar with the project, and sees it as an extension to existing ornamental wrought iron that is inherently “North End.”

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood since 1960. I have lots of friends who disapprove of my point of view, but I think we need to grow and learn and move forward,” said Carella.

Like it or loathe it, everyone can agree it’s different.

“I feel it’s a little too modern for the old time district and the tradition that’s always been here,” said Bill McGuire.

Perhaps in time, affinity for The Chrysanthemum will bloom.

“I can see the misfit,” said Akash Tiwari. “Things are changing slowly. If that’s the case, maybe it’ll find it’s place.”

The building’s architect has been involved with some more traditional projects too like the nearby North Bennet Street School.