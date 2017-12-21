WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are going to be shorthanded when they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at the TD Garden. And they might be very shorthanded.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Thursday’s morning skate that three forwards — Brad Marchand, Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash — were all sent home due to illness. Their status for Thursday night’s game remains unknown, dependent on the severity of their ailments.

One player whose status is known is David Krejci, who will miss his third consecutive game with what the team has deemed an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Adam McQuaid is also not quite ready to return to the lineup, Cassidy confirmed.

The Jets are coming off a 6-4 win in Nashville on Tuesday night, and they’re 5-4-1 in the month of December.

The Bruins are winners of two in a row and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

